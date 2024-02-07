Advertisement

Eagle, which was set to hit the theaters on January 12, postponed its release to February 9, giving place to other lineups. The only condition on which it agreed to give up on the Sankranti release is that it will get a solo release on February 9, which means no other film will be permitted to be released. However, films like Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, Yaatra 2, and the Telugu version of Laal Salaam, True Lover were scheduled for February 9. This upset the producers of Eagle, who took this up with the Producers' Council. Upon a meeting, the makers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona decided to move their release date.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona pushes its release date to make way for Eagle

The makers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, after a meeting, agreed to push their release date to February 16. However, the makers of Yaatra 2, which is the unofficial biopic of YS Jagan, and the Telugu versions of Lal Salaam and True Lover didn't agree on letting Eagle have a solo release.

Talking about the same, the head of the Producers' Council Dil Raju, in a press meeting said, "We requested Yaatra 2 makers, but they didn’t budge; Same is the case with makers of Laal Salam. Finally, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’s makers understood and decided to move the film to February 16th. We will make sure that Eagle will get more screens."

What do we know about Eagle?

Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, stars Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles. The film also stars actors Anupama Parameswara, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, and Navdeep among others. The film is scheduled for a February 9 release and will now see a clash with two Telugu dubbed Tamil films and Yaatra 2 at the box office.