Advertisement

Raj Tarun is all set to see through the release of his first theatrical release for 2024, Naa Saami Ranga, set to hit theatres on January 14. Ahead of the same, the first look from the actor's next project has been revealed in congruence with the title announcement. Besides these two films, Raj Tarun also has another project in his kitty, currently underway.

Advertisement

Raj Tarun's next gets its title



From the looks of it, Raj Tarun's next appears to be an out-of-the-box film, given its premise. Titled Bhale Unnade, the makers supplemented the title announcement for the project with a first look poster. Raj Tarun will be leading the film, interestingly, in the role of Radha, a professional saree draper.

Advertisement



Bhale Unnade is backed by director Maruthi who is presenting the film. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of J Sivasai Vardhan - best known for his work on shows Geetha Subramanyam, Pelli Gola 2, U&I and Hello World. Bhale Unnade will additionally feature Manisha Kandkur in the lead with director Singeetham Srinivas, Abhirami, Leela Samson and Ammu Abhirami in key roles. The music for the film has been given by Shekar Chandra.

Advertisement

Raj Tarun will be seen on screen with Nagarjuna



Raj Tarun's Sankranti release, Naa Saami Ranga, is being led by Nagarjuna. While Nagarjuna essays the role of Kishtayya, Raj Tarun will be seen in the role of Bhaskar - friend to Kishtayya. Following Naa Saami Ranga, Raj Tarun has Thiragabadara Saami in his lineup of projects, which he has completed filming for.

Advertisement

Bhale Unnade on the other hand, is currently under way.