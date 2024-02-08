English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Bhale Unnade: Naa Saami Ranga Actor Raj Tarun's Next Gets Its Title, First Look Now Out

Raj Tarun will soon be seen in Sankranti release Naa Saami Ranga, which will see him share screen space with Nagarjuna. The film is releasing on January 14.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhale Unnade
Bhale Unnade | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raj Tarun is all set to see through the release of his first theatrical release for 2024, Naa Saami Ranga, set to hit theatres on January 14. Ahead of the same, the first look from the actor's next project has been revealed in congruence with the title announcement. Besides these two films, Raj Tarun also has another project in his kitty, currently underway.

Advertisement

Raj Tarun's next gets its title


From the looks of it, Raj Tarun's next appears to be an out-of-the-box film, given its premise. Titled Bhale Unnade, the makers supplemented the title announcement for the project with a first look poster. Raj Tarun will be leading the film, interestingly, in the role of Radha, a professional saree draper.

Advertisement


Bhale Unnade is backed by director Maruthi who is presenting the film. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of J Sivasai Vardhan - best known for his work on shows Geetha Subramanyam, Pelli Gola 2, U&I and Hello World. Bhale Unnade will additionally feature Manisha Kandkur in the lead with director Singeetham Srinivas, Abhirami, Leela Samson and Ammu Abhirami in key roles. The music for the film has been given by Shekar Chandra.

Advertisement

Raj Tarun will be seen on screen with Nagarjuna


Raj Tarun's Sankranti release, Naa Saami Ranga, is being led by Nagarjuna. While Nagarjuna essays the role of Kishtayya, Raj Tarun will be seen in the role of Bhaskar - friend to Kishtayya. Following Naa Saami Ranga, Raj Tarun has Thiragabadara Saami in his lineup of projects, which he has completed filming for.

Advertisement

Bhale Unnade on the other hand, is currently under way.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement