Advertisement

Popular Telugu actor Gopichand has hit the mark with his latest release, the fantasy action film Bhimaa. Directed by A Harsha, the movie hit the screens worldwide on March 8 and has generated substantial buzz among fans and critics alike.

What is Bhimaa all about?

Bhimaa unfolds in a small town where strange occurrences grip a historical temple, prompting the stepping in of a determined cop. Gopichand portrays Bhimaa, an unconventional yet dedicated police officer, whose investigations disrupt the powerful forces at play in Mahendragiri, led by Mukesh Tiwari's character, Bhavani. Amidst the turmoil, Bhimaa finds himself drawn to Vidya, a school teacher played by Malvika Sharma, whose admiration for Ravindra Varma, portrayed by Nassar, sets the stage for a transformative journey.

Bhimaa box office collection Day 1

For Gopichand, Bhimaa marks a significant comeback after a string of box-office disappointments. The actor's previous outing, Ramabanam failed to make a mark commercially, but Bhimaa has reignited his star power in Tollywood. The film's compelling narrative and Gopichand's gripping performance have struck a chord with audiences, leading to an impressive opening day collection of Rs 3.5 Crore across India, as reported by Sacnilk.

What more do we know about the cast and crew of Bhimaa?

Alongside Gopichand, Bhimaa stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film's production team, led by director A. Harsha and producer KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, have delivered a promising cinematic experience.

Renowned composer Ravi Basrur, known for his work on blockbusters like KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, has crafted the film's background score and music, complemented by the cinematography of Swamy J. Gowda and editing by Tammiraju.