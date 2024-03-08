×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Bhimaa Early Reviews: Gopichand's Film Earns Praise, Netizens Call It ‘Powerful And Entertaining’

Following the release of Bhimaa, moviegoers who were intrigued by the Gopichand starter flocked to theatres to see what the makers had in store for them.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa
A still from Bhimaa teaser | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gopichand starrer Bhimaa debuted in theatres on March 8. A Harsha wrote and directed the film, which debuted to a largely positive reception globally. Cinemagoers shared their first impression and review of the film on social media. 

Bhimaa first reviews out

Following the release of the film, fans of Gopichand and moviegoers in general who were intrigued by the film flocked to theatres to see what writer-director Harsha had in store for them. They used their social media accounts to share their thoughts about the Bhimaa film as they were viewing it. 

One user said, “Interval is good & climax is major highlight of the film.” Another one added, “Bhima review: 3.5/5, Visuals top notch, Screen play, Comedy works (depends on ur taste), Gopichand, powerful comeback, Story is good, Emotions ok ok, Ravi basurur bgm, Powerful commercial entertainer.” 

Advertisement

 

A third one said, “B,C centres lo Oochakotha ke inka. GopiChand mass Avatar.Lord Shiva elements. Hope it will be BlockBuster For @YoursGopichand.” 

Advertisement

 

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

Apart from Gopichand, Bhimaa also stars Priyabhawani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, Vennnela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Mukesh Tiwari, Srinivas Rao, Chamak Chandra, Venkatest, Cheluvaraj, Roller Raghu, Niharika and Rohini in important roles.

Advertisement

 

The film presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan is backed by the production banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The story, screenplay and direction are by A Harsha, who previously directed Shiva Rajkumar starrer Vedha. Harsha is also responsible for the choreography in the film. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

17 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shoaib Bashir gets aggressive on Jaiswal, then Rohit & Gill take revenge

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Stokes is special, has turned England into an amazing team: Moeen Ali

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Divjot wins title, Arshvant takes place in USKG Malaysian Championships

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial vows full cooperation with SEBI

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo