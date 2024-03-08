Advertisement

Gopichand starrer Bhimaa debuted in theatres on March 8. A Harsha wrote and directed the film, which debuted to a largely positive reception globally. Cinemagoers shared their first impression and review of the film on social media.

Bhimaa first reviews out

Following the release of the film, fans of Gopichand and moviegoers in general who were intrigued by the film flocked to theatres to see what writer-director Harsha had in store for them. They used their social media accounts to share their thoughts about the Bhimaa film as they were viewing it.

One user said, “Interval is good & climax is major highlight of the film.” Another one added, “Bhima review: 3.5/5, Visuals top notch, Screen play, Comedy works (depends on ur taste), Gopichand, powerful comeback, Story is good, Emotions ok ok, Ravi basurur bgm, Powerful commercial entertainer.”

INSIDE INFO : #BHIMAA - INTERVAL IS GOOD & CLIMAX IS MAJOR HIGHLIGHT OF THE FILM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Gopichandh



pic.twitter.com/CFKRcFYn6X — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema)

Bhima review: 3.5/5

Visuals top notch

Screen play 💥💥💥

Comedy works (depends on ur taste)

Gopichand powerful comeback

Story is good

Emotions ok ok

Ravi basurur bgm ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥💥

Powerful commercial entertainer#BHIMAA #bhimaareview

Climax🫡 — ICON deepAAk (@DEEPAK25_AACULT)

A third one said, “B,C centres lo Oochakotha ke inka. GopiChand mass Avatar.Lord Shiva elements. Hope it will be BlockBuster For @YoursGopichand.”

#BHIMAA :

B,C centres lo Oochakotha ke inka 🔥🔥. GopiChand mass Avatar 💥.Lord Shiva elements 🙏.Hope it will be BlockBuster For @YoursGopichand#GopiChand pic.twitter.com/eE5AwsBOXm — Raj Halwa Raj (@RajHalwaRaj02)

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

Apart from Gopichand, Bhimaa also stars Priyabhawani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, Vennnela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Mukesh Tiwari, Srinivas Rao, Chamak Chandra, Venkatest, Cheluvaraj, Roller Raghu, Niharika and Rohini in important roles.

The film presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan is backed by the production banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The story, screenplay and direction are by A Harsha, who previously directed Shiva Rajkumar starrer Vedha. Harsha is also responsible for the choreography in the film.

