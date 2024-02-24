Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Bhimaa Trailer: Gopichand's Cop Drama With Harsha Has A Mythological Twist

Bhimaa, directed by A Harsha, stars Gopichand in a cop's avatar. The film is all set to hit theatres on March 8.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa
Bhimaa | Image:Bhimaa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhimaa starring Gopichand is all set to hit the theaters on March 8. The makers of the film released Bhimaa's trailer on February 24. While many were excited to see the return of Gopi Chand in a cop's avatar, the trailer of the film has left everyone surprised. Gopi Chand's film with Harsha is not an ordinary cop drama. The film has a mythological twist to it.

Bhimaa trailer promises too many things

The trailer of the film begins with a shot of Shiva Linga with intriguing music playing in the background. The next few shots give us a glimpse of Aghoris. Soon a voice is heard recalling one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu -- Parashuram. The trailer introduces us to a mysterious temple, distressed villagers, mentions of demons, and also Parashuram's axe. Gopi Chand is then introduced in the cop's avatar. However, the actor can also be seen in a completely different look by the end of the trailer.

The film directed by choreographer turned director Harsha promises an interesting storyline. Ravi Basrur has composed music for the film.

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

Apart from Gopichand, Bhimaa also stars Priyabhawani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, Vennnela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Mukesh Tiwari, Srinivas Rao, Chamak Chandra, Venkatest, Cheluvaraj, Roller Raghu, Niharika and Rohini in important roles.

The film presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan is backed by the production banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The story, screenplay and direction are by A Harsha, who previously directed Shiva Rajkumar starrer Vedha. Harsha is also responsible for the choreography in the film. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

