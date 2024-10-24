Published 13:08 IST, October 24th 2024
BREAKING: Choreographer Jani Master Granted Interim Bail By Telangana HC In Minor's Rape Case
Jani Master was accused of sexual assault by a junior female colleague. He was booked for rape and no has been granted interim bail by the High Court.
Jani Master won National Award for Best Choreography for Thiruchitrambalam | Image: Jani Master/Instagram
