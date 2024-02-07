Advertisement

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, who was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman who died by suicide, is out of jail on bail. Jagadeesh is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule along with the star cast. As per a report by Gulte, the team of Pushpa is filming Gangamma Jathara episode and an action sequence.

Why was Jagdeesh Bandari arrested?

A case was filed at Panjagutta police station against Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, who played a supporting role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. On December 6, Panjagutta police arrested him for allegedly taking photos of the junior artist and threatening to post them on social media.

On November 29, a woman (junior artiste) from the Panjagutta area died by suicide. The police investigated and discovered that she died as a result of Jagadeesh's harassment.

On November 27, while the woman was with Jagadeesh, he took photographs without her knowledge. After that, he threatened to post them on social media. The woman, who was deeply affected by the harassment, took the extreme step and died by suicide.

However, as per a report by Gulte, Jagadeesh is out of prison on a bail to continue shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun's Gangamma Talli avatar goes viral

Allu Arjun, who is filming Pushpa: The Rule, has been trending on X since a leaked photo from the shooting location surfaced online. In the photo, Arjun is dressed in his Gangamma Thalli avatar, which was also featured in the first look poster. Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is set to hit theaters in August 2024.

Director Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise hit theaters in December 2021, becoming one of the year's highest-grossing films. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, composed the film's music.