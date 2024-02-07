English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Lucky Baskhar First Look Poster: Dulquer Salmaan Plays Conman In Financial Scam Drama?

Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the character poster of his upcoming pan-India film Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lucky Baskhar
A poster of Lucky Baskhar | Image:Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming pan-India film, Lucky Baskhar, has unveiled the first look of his character today, February 3. He unveiled the look, to mark his journey as the day marks the actor's 12 years in the industry since the release of his debut film Second Show.

A look at Dulquer Salmaan from Lucky Baskhar

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared the poster in which he looks very serious, resting his hands on the table. Below, we can see a miniature image of him walking on the road with an office bag. The entire poster is seemingly designed in the form of an old Indian currency with the 'R' in Lucky Baskhar stylised as the sign of the Indian Rupee. The actor in the poster can be seen surrounded by several bundles of notes.

Do You Know? Dulquer Salmaan Earned Shockingly Low Salary For His First TV Commercial Which Was Something Like 2 Crores For Him
(A file photo of Dulquer Salmaan | Image: Instagram)

“Celebrating 12 years of my magical journey in Cinema, here’s presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar; Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, & Hindi at the theaters near you, soon!” read the caption.

The film is touted to highlight the financial scam and Dulquer might essay the role of a conman. However, the makers have remained tightlipped regarding the storyline. So we will have to wait for the teaser and trailer to know about the film.

More about Lucky Baskhar

The film marks the first collaboration between Venky Atluri and Dulquer Salmaan. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. It has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment in collaborations with Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas. National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film, while cinematographer Nimish Ravi cranked the camera. Naveen Nooli has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:58 IST

