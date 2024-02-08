Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi, who recently featured in Tiger 3, is all set for his next project. As per reports, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Adivi Sesh in Pan-India film Goodachari 2. The film is touted to be a spy action thriller.

Emraan Hashmi to join Goodachari 2?

As per media reports, Emraan Hashmi is in talks with the makers of Goodachari 2 for play a prominent role in the film. Adivi Sesh will be starring as the main lead in G2.

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Tiger 3, where he played a menacing antagonist and earned the title anti-hero of the year for his performance in the YRF Spy Universe film. Now, his collaboration with Adivi Sesh for Goodachari 2 only heightens his fans' and followers' desire to see more of him on the big screen. Apart from that, he will appear in the web series Showtime alongside some of the most well-known stars, including Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Advertisement

Banita Sandhu joins the star cast of Goodachari 2

The makers of Goodachari 2 on November 20, 2023, took to their social media handle to unveil the first look of the actress from the film. Welcoming the actress, they wrote, "Welcome to the mission, Banita Sandhu." The caption read, "Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2." It added, "Shoot begins soon." The film marks the Telugu debut of the actress. She had earlier worked in Hindi and Tamil languages.