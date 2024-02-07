Advertisement

Captain Miller will now finally be getting its Telugu release. The makers, sharing the official Telugu trailer for the film, also announced the confirmed release date for the same. What's more, veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati also shared the trailer coupled with the date announcement on his social media handles to express his support for Dhanush and the film.

Advertisement

Captain Miller sets date for Telugu release



Sathya Jyothi Films, the production house which has bankrolled Captain Miller, shared the official Telugu trailer of Captain Miller. As per the announcement, Captain Miller's Telugu version will be releasing on January 25. The X post read, "Here's the @dhanushkraja's Massive action extravaganza #CaptainMillerTelugu Trailer! Grand Release By @AsianCinemas_ and @SureshProdns on JANUARY 25th..."

Advertisement

Congratulations @dhanushkraja & Team #CaptainMiller for the Massive success of the Tamil release 🎯💐



Here is the much awaited #CaptainMillerTelugu Trailer https://t.co/IsLRUNaX7m



Grand Release in Andhra & Telangana on JANUARY 25th ,2024 ! @ArunMatheswaran @NimmaShivanna… pic.twitter.com/ZXtvujJJAR — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 17, 2024



Venkatesh Daggubati, who has just seen through the release of his film Saindhav, also took to his X handle to share the trailer and date announcement for the film's Telugu release coupled with a congratulatory message for the team for its critical and commercial success for the Tamil release. His post read, "Congratulations @dhanushkraja & Team #CaptainMiller for the Massive success of the Tamil release Here is the much awaited #CaptainMillerTelugu Trailer Grand Release in Andhra & Telangana on JANUARY 25th ,2024 !" For the unversed, the makers of Captain Miller chose to forego a Telugu release for the film due to the already oversaturated theatre shows over the Sankranti and Pongal weekend - namely, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga.

Advertisement

Captain Miller is enjoying strong numbers at the box office



The Tamil version of Captain Miller released in theatres on January 12. The film opened strong with a collection of ₹8.7 crores across all languages. Over five days, the film has managed to earn ₹ 35.43 crores, domestically with its worldwide collections reaching ₹ 55.8 crores, as per a Sacnilk report.

Advertisement

The film's Telugu release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will only further propel its box office report.