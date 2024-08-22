Published 08:55 IST, August 22nd 2024
Chiranjeevi Begins Birthday Celebrations By Offering Prayer At Venkateswara Temple, Video Goes Viral
Chiranjeevi turned 69 today, August 22 and to make it more special, he started the day on a spiritual note by visiting Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.
Chiranjeevi at a temple in Tirupati. | Image: IANS/X
