In a series of historic announcements, the Indian government declared the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Friday. Congratulating all the stalwarts for being conferred with the nation's highest civilian award, Chiranjeevi shared a post. The megastar penned a heartfelt note lauding their tireless work for the country.

Chiranjeevi congratulates Bharat Ratna awardees

Taking to X, the megastar wrote, "One of the greatest agricultural scientists the world has ever seen and someone who singularly put India on the path of green revolution & food security, Shri. M.S. Swamynathan & another stalwart and leader who tirelessly worked for the welfare of farmers, Former Prime Minister Shri Choudary Charan Singh are bestowed the ‘Bharat Ratna’ too. It's a wonderful moment that reinforces the faith that greatness can never go unrecognized and unrewarded."

Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao and Dr MS Swaminathan are the esteemed recipients, recognising their unparalleled contributions to agriculture, farmers' welfare, nation-building, and economic reforms.