Chiranjeevi Congratulates Fellow Padma Awardees Vyjayanthimala, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup

Chiranjeevi was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan honour. The veteran actor will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan--the second-highest civilian honour in the country. The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening. A day after receiving the honour, the mega-star took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a congratulatory message for fellow Padma-awardees.

Chiranjeevi Extends Wishes To Fellow Padma-Awardees

On January 26, Chiranjeevi took to his social media account to pen a note for everyone who has received the civilian honours. The actor made a special note of M Venkaiah Naidu, who was also conferred with the Padma Vibhushan honour. Chiranjeevi wrote in his note, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu garu on the coveted ‘Padma Vibhushan’! Your long, relentless public service, your wisdom and dignified presence in politics enhances the stature and quality of political discourse. It is an even greater honour for me to be in your company!”

Further, he also extended his wishes to Vyjayanthimala and Padma Subrahmanyam, who have also been conferred with the second-highest civilian honour. He added, “Heartiest Congratulations to the incredibly talented Smt. Vyjayanthimala Bali Garu, the extraordinarily gifted Smt Padma Subramaniam Garu and all the distinguished Padma Award winners!” Freighter the actor also made a note of other illustrious winners who were honoured with Padma Bhushan. He continued, “A special heartfelt mention to those from my fraternity and our Telugu states, my dear Mithun Da (Chakraborty), the amazing Usha Uthup ji, Shri Dasari Kondappa garu, Ms Uma Maheswari Garu, Shri Gaddam Sammaiah garu, Shri Kurella Vittalacharya garu Shri A Velu Ananda Chari garu, Shri Kethavath Somlal garu & Shri Vijayakanth garu (Posthumous) and each and every winner in this illustrious list!”

Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for Padma Vibhushan honour

On the occasion of Republic Day, Chiranjeevi addresses his fans at his residence. The actor expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising his contributions and conferring with the honour. Talking to fans, the actor said, “Boss #Chiranjeevi about announcing #PadmaVibhushan award Thanks to all for recognition of my services in movies and social service Special thanks to PM @narendramodi sir Congratulations to all #PadmaAwards Winners”