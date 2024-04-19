Advertisement

Chiranjeevi hosted Russian delegates at his home in Hyderabad on Thursday. The megastar met the delegates from the Culture Ministry of Moscow to discuss the creative collaborations between Telugu and their country.

Chiranjeevi meets Russian delegates - Here's why

Julia Golubeva, Cinema Advisor to the Minister of Government of Moscow, Ekaterina Cherkez Zade, Head of Center for Creative Industries Development, Federal Agency for Strategic Initiatives - Moscow, Maria Sitkovskaya, Director, Universal University and other delegates arrived in India, and met Chiranjeevi, according to a press note shared by star's team. Photos and videos from the intimate meeting have made their way online, showing Chiranjeevi sitting beside the delegates engrossed in the conversation. As per the press note, the delegates offered Russia as a shoot location for Telugu films.

A high level delegation of the Ministry Of Culture - Moscow has met #Chiranjeevi garu at his residence today





Which is Chiranjeevi's next movie?

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Vishwambhara, which will hit the theatres next year on Sankranti. Helmed by Mallidi Vasishta, the film also stars Trisha in the lead role. The socio-fantasy drama is being made at a grand scale and has constructed around 13 sets - all in Hyderabad. The film is being produced under the production house UV Creations. Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the movie on a high budget which is going to be the costliest film for Chiranjeevi to date.

Beyond the universe and beyond the celestial realms, comes a light of hope - 𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗪𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔











MM Keeravani scores the music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are the editors for the film. Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose are the lyric writers, while Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya are the script associates. The shoot has already begun, and a few days ago, makers wrapped the second schedule of Vishwambhara.