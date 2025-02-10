Chiranjeevi Joins Vishwak Sen's Laila Pre-Release Event, Boycott Laila Trends

Vishwak Sen, who was last seen in Mechanic Rocky which saw its fair share of hurdles before releasing to a flop verdict at the box office, started to trend on social media after the pre-release event of his upcoming film Laila on Sunday night. There were calls to boycott it on social media. Comedian Prudhvi remarked at YSR Congress Party's political downfall, leading to supporters trending 'cancel Vishwak' hashtags on social media. Prudhvi was trolled on social media as well.

Prudhvi raj was present at Laila pre-release event | Image: IMDb

The movie is already under fire for the actor's trans get-up and this controversy may prove to be a roadblock as Laila gears up for a Valentine's Day release. Prudhvi mocked the party's fall from 151 seats to 11 in the 2024 Andhra assembly polls. Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the event.

Chiranjeevi shares photo-worthy moments from Laila pre-release event

Photos of Chiranjeevi with the cast and crew of the film have been shared online by fan clubs. Vishwak also shared a snap with the Tollywood titan and wrote, "Thank you so much, @KChiruTweets garu, for your unconditional love and support for me and our film #Laila. Your speech on unity in the industry is truly inspiring and essential for a brighter future. With your unwavering support, I feel even more empowered to reshape the path ahead. Boss is Boss."

Vishwak Sen grooves at the Laila pre-release event | Image: X



About Laila, Vishwak said he is catering to the masses who are looking for fun and entertaining time at the movies. He discouraged them from expecting the same intensity in Laila like his character in his last hit Gaami. “We are clearly projecting Laila as an entertainer. Don’t compare it to Gaami. This film’s poster itself conveys that it is a stress buster," he said.

Laila will release on February 14 | Image: X