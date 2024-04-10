Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan has multiple big banner projects in her lineup, foremost among which is Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara. The film marks Trisha's return to Telugu cinema after a gap of almost seven years. Recently, OG star Pawan Kalyan paid a visit to the sets of the film.

Trisha Krishnan gets clicked with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan



Trisha Krishnan took to her social media handles to share a glimpse from the sets of Vishwambhara. Featured in the picture, was the actress, flanked by stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan on either side. The picture was shared by Trisha in lieu of extending Ugadi wishes to her fans and followers. The caption to the post simply read, "Ugadi Subhakankshalu".

Simultaneously, another photo from the sets of the film has surfaced online, giving a glimpse of Chiranjeevi's look from the film. The actor, who had been recovering from a minor knee surgery he underwent last year, had been abstaining from commencing work on his pending projects, in lieu of recovering. The actor however, now appears to have made the full recovery, ready to kickstart his pending projects. Speaking about Pawan Kalyan, the actor's upcoming projects had been put on hold due to his political commitments. Some headway appears to have been made on the same with the teaser of Ustaad Bhagat Singh having been released recently.

Has Trisha Krishnan become the highest paid South Indian actress?



For the unversed, the title of being the highest paid South Indian actress, as per a GQ report, lies with Nayanthara. The actress reportedly charges between ₹5 to ₹10 crores per project. Coming back to Trisha, besides Vishwambhara, the actress also has Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, currently in the works. As per an India Glitz report, Trisha is reportedly being paid a whooping ₹12 crores.

Not just this, Trisha also has in the works, films Vidaa Muyarchi, Ram and Identity.