2024 has started on a rather positive note for Chiranjeevi. The actor was announced as among the exclusive pick of names, set to be honoured with the coveted Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna. The actor was conferred with the same on May 9. Shortly after, Chiranjeevi in tow with son Ram Charan, marked their presence at a celebratory dinner hosted by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan in the field of Art to Shri Konidela Chiranjeevi. He is a popular actor who has touched the lives of people through his films and humanitarian services. Shri Chiranjeevi has served as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister. He… pic.twitter.com/fAQThmfBG0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn)

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attend Padma awardees dinner



Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan felicitation was witnessed by his wife Surekha, along with his children Ram Charan and Sushmita. Daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela, was also present for the momentous occasion. Shortly after, a dinner was hosted by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, at his residence. It was here that Chiranjeevi - accompanied by his son Ram Charan - met with Amit Shah.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hosts dinner for Padma awardees at his residence after the conclusion of the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier today; actor Ram Charan also present. pic.twitter.com/Ti72kBPMQJ — ANI (@ANI)

As a matter of fact, the moment the father-son duo met with Amit Shah, was also captured in a photograph. A separate video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the Padma awardees indulging in banter, as they take to the dinner hosted at the Minister's residence. Upasana, Ram Charan and Sushmita can be also be seen talking to each other as they enjoy the arrangements.

What is next for Chiranjeevi?



Following his felicitation, Chiranjeevi made a return to Hyderabad, on Friday, May 10. The actor is currently in the midst of filming for his next big banner project, Vishwambhara. The Mallidi Vasishtha directorial is a period drama, and is being mounted on a grand scale.

Chiranjeevi also stopped to give a media byte to the press present at the airport. He said, "I would like to thank everyone from my directors and co-stars to producers for having a hand in me getting a Padma Vibhushan today. It’s years of hard work, and I’m glad the government recognised that. Putting aside my philanthropic ventures, the people who love me got me here."