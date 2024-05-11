Updated May 10th, 2024 at 22:18 IST
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Attend Celebratory Dinner For Padma Awardees, Meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Chiranjeevi was recently felicitated with the coveted Padma Vibhushan. The actor attended a special dinner held for the awardees with his son Ram Charan.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
2024 has started on a rather positive note for Chiranjeevi. The actor was announced as among the exclusive pick of names, set to be honoured with the coveted Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna. The actor was conferred with the same on May 9. Shortly after, Chiranjeevi in tow with son Ram Charan, marked their presence at a celebratory dinner hosted by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attend Padma awardees dinner
Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan felicitation was witnessed by his wife Surekha, along with his children Ram Charan and Sushmita. Daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela, was also present for the momentous occasion. Shortly after, a dinner was hosted by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, at his residence. It was here that Chiranjeevi - accompanied by his son Ram Charan - met with Amit Shah.
As a matter of fact, the moment the father-son duo met with Amit Shah, was also captured in a photograph. A separate video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the Padma awardees indulging in banter, as they take to the dinner hosted at the Minister's residence. Upasana, Ram Charan and Sushmita can be also be seen talking to each other as they enjoy the arrangements.
What is next for Chiranjeevi?
Following his felicitation, Chiranjeevi made a return to Hyderabad, on Friday, May 10. The actor is currently in the midst of filming for his next big banner project, Vishwambhara. The Mallidi Vasishtha directorial is a period drama, and is being mounted on a grand scale.
Chiranjeevi also stopped to give a media byte to the press present at the airport. He said, "I would like to thank everyone from my directors and co-stars to producers for having a hand in me getting a Padma Vibhushan today. It’s years of hard work, and I’m glad the government recognised that. Putting aside my philanthropic ventures, the people who love me got me here."
Published May 10th, 2024 at 22:18 IST