Chiranjeevi is currently beaming with joy as the megastar was conferred with India's second-highest award Padma Vibhushan. The list of awardees was announced by the Centre on January 25. Now, on the occasion of Republic Day, the megastar met his fellow Padma Vibhushan awardee Venkaiah Naidu and they both greeted each other with shawls and presented a bouquet.

When Chiranjeevi met Venkaiah Naidu

After the meeting, Chiranjeevi took to his X handle to share photos from their meeting and revealed that he shared some "delightful and "very special moments" with the former Vice President of India. "Shared some delightful and very special moments with Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu garu! Being a fellow recipient of the prestigious honour makes the mutually congratulatory meeting extra joyous and memorable ! #PadmaVibhushan," read the caption.

Chiranjeevi says 'have done so little' on being conferred with Padma Vibhushan

After being conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the megastar shared a video on his X handle and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”. In the video, he said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said.

Chiranjeevi then thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”

Veteran star Vyjayanthimala was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

