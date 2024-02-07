Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Chiranjeevi Shares 'Delightful, Special Moments' With Fellow Padma Vibhushan Awardee Venkaiah Naidu

Chiranjeevi met fellow Padma Vibhushan awardee Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:Chiranjeevi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiranjeevi is currently beaming with joy as the megastar was conferred with India's second-highest award Padma Vibhushan. The list of awardees was announced by the Centre on January 25. Now, on the occasion of Republic Day, the megastar met his fellow Padma Vibhushan awardee Venkaiah Naidu and they both greeted each other with shawls and presented a bouquet.

When Chiranjeevi met Venkaiah Naidu

After the meeting, Chiranjeevi took to his X handle to share photos from their meeting and revealed that he shared some "delightful and "very special moments" with the former Vice President of India. "Shared some delightful and very special moments with Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu garu! Being a fellow recipient of the prestigious honour makes the mutually congratulatory meeting extra joyous and memorable ! #PadmaVibhushan," read the caption.

Chiranjeevi says 'have done so little' on being conferred with Padma Vibhushan

After being conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the megastar shared a video on his X handle and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”. In the video, he said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi then thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”

Advertisement

Veteran star Vyjayanthimala was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

33 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement