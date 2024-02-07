Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Chiranjeevi To Be Conferred With Padma Vibhushan, India's 2nd Highest Civilian Award: Reports

Social media is abuzz with speculation that Chiranjeevi will be conferred with India's 2nd highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan.

Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
According reports, Megastar Chiranjeevi is in line to be conferred with India's 2nd highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India. While the official confirmation is awaited in the regards, buzz on social media is gathering pace, with many waiting with bated breath for the news to come in soon. In a career spanning over four decades, the 'Godfather' of Telugu Film industry has worked in over 150 films.

File photo of Chiranjeevi | Image: Chiranjeevi/Instagram

  

Chiranjeevi in line for Padma Honour

Chiranjeevi received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in India in 2006. Now, according to reports, he will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his unparalled contribution to Indian cinema and social service. Hearsay is that the news will be announced on the occasion of the Republic Day by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Padma Vibhushan was instituted in 1954 and is given for "exceptional and distinguished service". As of 2022, the award has been bestowed on 325 individuals, including nineteen posthumous and twenty-one non-citizen recipients.

Chiranjeevi's still from a film | Image: Chiranjeevi Fans/Instagram


Apart from the Padma Bhushan, Chiranjeevi has also received the IFFI Indian Film Personality of the Year Award in 2002 and state honour Raghupathi Venkaiah Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2016.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming films

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which was the remake of Ajith Vedalam. Meanwhile, the actor has revealed the title of 156th film - Vishwambhara - which is sci-fi thriller with mythological elements. Reportedly, his 157th film will be with Boyapati Srinu. However, the an official announcement in the regard is still awaited. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

