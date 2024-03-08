×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Chiranjeevi Wishes To See Ram Charan-Janhvi In A Film Together In Viral Video From 7 Years Ago

Do you know Chiranjeevi always wanted to see Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor together in the remake of his film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan (L), Janhvi Kapoor (R) | Image:Instagram
On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday, the actress announced that she has joined hands with Ram Charan for his next movie tentatively titled as RC16. However, do you know Chiranjeevi always wanted Ram and Janhvi to collaborate on a movie? And had manifested the same 7-year-ago.

Chiranjeevi reveals his wish to watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor on screen

An old video is going viral on the internet in which Niharika Konidela can be seen interviewing her uncle Chiranjeevi and brother Ram Charan. She asks the RRR actor one film of her father that he would "love" to remake. To this, he replied, "Gang Leader”. Adding to it Chiranjeevi said that he would wish to see Ram in the remake of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

 

(A file photo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan | Image: Instagram)
Niharika then asked, “Who would you pick as the heroine opposite Ram Charan?” Chiranjeevi then replied, “Sridevi has a daughter, no?” referring to Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor who was 20 years old at the time.

(A file photo of Janhvi with Sridevi | Image: Instagram)
For the unversed, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starred Chiranjeevi alongside Sridevi. Helmed by  K. Raghavendra Rao, the film was a massive success, grossing ₹15 crore at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film in history at the time. To date, the film is regarded as a classic drama in the fantasy genre.

What do we know about Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's RC16?

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role. Esteemed cinematographer Rathnavelu has been roped in to hand the camera, while AR Rahman is joining the crew as the music director.  Buchi confirmed that the film has been set in the rural backdrops of Uttarandhra and will be based on kabaddi. Ram Charan will be playing the role of a Kabaddi player. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

