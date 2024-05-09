Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram headlined the 2005 Tamil movie Anniyan. Directed by S. Shankar, the film was a massive hit at the box office and received an overwhelming reception in Tamil Nadu as well as other Southern states. This promoted the film to be released in a Telugu version as well. Almost 20 years after its release, the movie is all set to return to big screens.

Chiyaan Vikram’s Aparichithudu to join the trend of re-release

Chiyaan Vikram’s Tamil movie Anniyan was dubbed in Telugu and released as Aparichithudu. The psychological thriller, acting film was received well upon original release. Much to the fans’ delight, the makers recently announced that the movie will return to theatres.

Telugu version of #ChiyaanVikram's BlockBuster #Anniyan re-release on May 17#Aparichithudu @chiyaan pic.twitter.com/ToAUFSdRLw — Kalaiarasan 𝕏 (@ikalaiarasan)

The makers of the film took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share, “Telugu version of #ChiyaanVikram's BlockBuster #Anniyan re-release on May 17.” It must be noted that the film will only be released in Telugu and not in the original Tamil language.

Aparichithudu follows in the footsteps of RRR, Vakeel Saab, Ghilli in trend of re-releasing

Aparichithudu is not the first movie to be re-released in theatres. Previously, the Golden Globe winner movie RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was also announced to be re-released. While the exact date and the versions in which the film would be released remain undisclosed, the news has raised fans' anticipation of the possibility.

RRR - RE - RELEASE 🔥 https://t.co/NuVvN8dRet — Pen Movies (@PenMovies)

Before RRR, Ghilli (2024), starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vakeel Saab (2021) starring Pawan Kalyan also released in theatres again. The films received a massively positive response from the audience upon re-release. Additionally, movies like Sholay, Avatar and Titanic also got a new life upon the re-release. Several films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (1995), Chak De India (2007) and others were also released again on occasions like Valentine’s Day, Friendships’ Day or in cases where film’s complete milestone like 10 years of release.