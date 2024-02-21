Advertisement

Avika Gor is currently making her transition from a well-established television career, which commenced as a child actor, to a new cinematic chapter. However, one thing that has been constant through the years with the actress, is her refusal to partake in any outward on-screen intimacy. This contingency is what essentially led to the script for Cinema Chupistha Mava - penned by writer Bezawada Prasanna Kumar, to be spun into three separate films, of course, with palpable variations.

Advertisement

Bezawada Prasanna Kumar on his multi-faceted script



As per a 123Telugu report, Bezawada Prasanna Kumar revealed how the initial draft for 2015 film Cinema Chupistha Mava was meant to have a few intimate scenes. Avika Gor's refusal to do the same, is what led the script to be tweaked.

Advertisement



He said, "Initially, I penned a different version for Cinema Chupistha Mava. We wanted to make it as an adult film. However, Avika Gor didn’t agree to do those adult scenes as she earned a good image through Balika Vadhu. So, I modified the film’s script, which later became a huge success."

Advertisement

The same story has spun three hit films



Kumar went onto reveal how Nani's Nenu Local was actually meant to be a love triangle. A few days into filming however, the production insisted on that he deliver a story which had the same energy as Cinema Chupistha Mava, which is when Nenu Local became a hero-villain saga. The third and final film which the same script spun, was Hello Guru Prema Kosame, the script of which Kumar served as a ghost writer for, owing to his warm professional camaraderie with a cast member.

Advertisement



He said, "I told Dil Raju Garu that the same story was used for two films, but I gave him the narration with the modified version. Dil Raju Garu said that those two films are different from this story and added that this film has a new element, which is friendship. I didn’t want that movie to happen, but it wasn’t in my hands. My team told me that no one scored three blockbusters with the same story". Interestingly, all three films - Cinema Chupistha Mava, Nenu Local and Hello Guru Prema Kosame, have been directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.