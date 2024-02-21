English
Cinema Chupistha Mava Writer Reveals He Changed Script As Avika Gor Refused To Do 'Adult Scenes'

Dhamaka writer Bezawada Kumar has revealed how Avika's stance on intimate scenes led to the same script being remade into three films with little tweaks.

Avika Gor is currently making her transition from a well-established television career, which commenced as a child actor, to a new cinematic chapter. However, one thing that has been constant through the years with the actress, is her refusal to partake in any outward on-screen intimacy. This contingency is what essentially led to the script for Cinema Chupistha Mava - penned by writer Bezawada Prasanna Kumar, to be spun into three separate films, of course, with palpable variations.

Bezawada Prasanna Kumar on his multi-faceted script


As per a 123Telugu report, Bezawada Prasanna Kumar revealed how the initial draft for 2015 film Cinema Chupistha Mava was meant to have a few intimate scenes. Avika Gor's refusal to do the same, is what led the script to be tweaked. 

He said, "Initially, I penned a different version for Cinema Chupistha Mava. We wanted to make it as an adult film. However, Avika Gor didn’t agree to do those adult scenes as she earned a good image through Balika Vadhu. So, I modified the film’s script, which later became a huge success."

The same story has spun three hit films


Kumar went onto reveal how Nani's Nenu Local was actually meant to be a love triangle. A few days into filming however, the production insisted on that he deliver a story which had the same energy as Cinema Chupistha Mava, which is when Nenu Local became a hero-villain saga. The third and final film which the same script spun, was Hello Guru Prema Kosame, the script of which Kumar served as a ghost writer for, owing to his warm professional camaraderie with a cast member. 

He said, "I told Dil Raju Garu that the same story was used for two films, but I gave him the narration with the modified version. Dil Raju Garu said that those two films are different from this story and added that this film has a new element, which is friendship. I didn’t want that movie to happen, but it wasn’t in my hands. My team told me that no one scored three blockbusters with the same story". Interestingly, all three films - Cinema Chupistha Mava, Nenu Local and Hello Guru Prema Kosame, have been directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. 

