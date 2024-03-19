Advertisement

In the last few years, certain films have created ripples even before hitting the screens and the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram is one of them. This marks the dynamic duo Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas's third collaboration. The Telugu movie arrived in theatres on January 12th and enjoyed positive response at the box office.

While Mahesh Babu was appreciated for his on screen presence, the female lead Sri Leela was praised for her performance and her dancing skills. In recent news, cricketer R Ashwin also expressed his appreciation for Guntur Kaaram and the actress’ energetic dance number in the film.

R Ashwin talks about Guntur Kaaram

A video of R Ashwin talking about Guntur Kaaram surfaced online on Monday, March 19. In it, the the Indian cricketer talked about recently watching the Mahesh Babu starrer and called it a ‘jolly and entertaining movie’. He added words of praise for Sri Leela and said she ‘danced brilliantly’.

Ashwin said, “There’s a new Mahesh Babu movie called Guntur Kaaram, please watch it. It’s very jolly and entertaining movie. Sreeleela has danced brilliantly. I was awestruck by the dance. He added even if one doesn't have the time to watch the movie you can just watch her dance on YouTube. Ashwin stated, “Mahesh Babu himself is an extraordinary dancer now adding to that her too.”

What is Guntur Kaaram about?

Guntur Kaaram naarates a story of a man, who seeks explanations after his mother abandons him and remarries. He demands answers when he's asked to sign a document denying he is her son as she runs for office.

The movie has been bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations and also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu among others.