Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films for this year. Prabhas will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the film directed by Nag Ashwin. The rebel star will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others in the film. Amid the buzz of Kalki 2898 AD, a report began to do the rounds on the internet claiming that Deepika is charging a hefty amount for the Prabhas starrer.

What is Deepika Padukone's remuneration in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per GetsCinema, Deepika Padukone is taking home ₹20 crores for her role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹600 crore. The pan-india film Kalki 2898 AD will also mark Deepika's debut in Tollywood. As per media reports, Deepika charged this hefty amount for her role in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan as the main lead.

As per reports, Prabhas is charging ₹100 crore for Kalki 2989 AD. Amitabh Bachchan will be taking home ₹10 crore and Kamal Haasan will reportedly charge ₹15 crore. Disha Patani on the other hand will charge ₹2 crore for her role in Kalki.

Prabhas to shoot for Kalki 2898 AD in Europe

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the big screens on May 9. While the post-production of Kalki 2898 AD is in full swing, reports have suggested that Prabhas will be shooting for a song sequence in Europe. The song will feature Disha Patani. This recent report has raised curiosity surrounding Disha's role in the film as her look has not been unveiled yet.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly see rebel star Prabhas essay a role like Lord Vishnu. Meanwhile, the other details about the film are currently under the wraps.