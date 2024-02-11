Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Deepika Padukone Gets Only A Fraction Of Prabhas' Fees For Kalki 2898 AD - Read Details

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films for this year. Deepika Padukone will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki
Kalki | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films for this year. Prabhas will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the film directed by Nag Ashwin. The rebel star will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others in the film. Amid the buzz of Kalki 2898 AD, a report began to do the rounds on the internet claiming that Deepika is charging a hefty amount for the Prabhas starrer.

What is Deepika Padukone's remuneration in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per GetsCinema, Deepika Padukone is taking home ₹20 crores for her role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹600 crore. The pan-india film Kalki 2898 AD will also mark Deepika's debut in Tollywood. As per media reports, Deepika charged this hefty amount for her role in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan as the main lead.

 

As per reports, Prabhas is charging ₹100 crore for Kalki 2989 AD. Amitabh Bachchan will be taking home ₹10 crore and Kamal Haasan will reportedly charge ₹15 crore. Disha Patani on the other hand will charge ₹2 crore for her role in Kalki.

 

Prabhas to shoot for Kalki 2898 AD in Europe

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the big screens on May 9. While the post-production of Kalki 2898 AD is in full swing, reports have suggested that Prabhas will be shooting for a song sequence in Europe. The song will feature Disha Patani. This recent report has raised curiosity surrounding Disha's role in the film as her look has not been unveiled yet.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly see rebel star Prabhas essay a role like Lord Vishnu. Meanwhile, the other details about the film are currently under the wraps.  

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Amit Shah Should Ask PM Modi, Why He Calls Himself OBC: Udit Raj

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement