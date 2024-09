Published 22:31 IST, September 26th 2024

Devara Box Office Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Earn?

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is reported to mint over ₹40 crore at the box office in India.