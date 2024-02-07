Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

It's controversial/ Devara Director In Trouble: Koratala Siva Faces Legal Heat Over Srimanthudu Plagiarism Allegations

The matter pertains to infringement of copyrights regarding the story and screenplay of the Mahesh Babu starrer Srimanthudu (2015), directed by Koratala Siva.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kortala Siva
A file photo of Kortala Siva. | Image:Kortala Siva/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The legal trouble of Devara director Koratala Siva doesn't seem to be subsiding. The filmmaker, who has been accused of plagiarism by novelist RD Wilison alias Sarath Chandra, has reportedly been granted no relief in a case under Copyrights Act by the Supreme Court. The matter pertains to infringement of copyrights regarding the story and screenplay of the Mahesh Babu starrer Srimanthudu (2015) which Wilison claimed has been copied from Chachentha Prema, published in a Telugu magazine in 2012. 

The case has been ongoing since 2015 and in its latest directive, the Supreme Court said that Siva will face criminal charges according to the orders of the Nampally Sessions Court. 

Advertisement

No relief for Koratala Siva, SC issues directive

The case against Koratala Siva has been ongoing since 2015 when RD Wilison first approached the Telugu Cine Writers’ Association by submitting a representation to evaluate as to whether the film was made by copying his novel and to decide on the issue. 

Advertisement

The association formed a committee comprising of eight writer and a legal notice was issued. The matter was taken up by the Nampally Sessions Court which ordered to file criminal charges against Siva. This led to the director approaching the Telangana High Court, which dropped criminal charges. 

Now, SC has ordered that Siva will face criminal charges as directed by the Nampally Sessions Court, reported NTV Telugu.

Advertisement

Legal trouble of 9 years continues for Devara director

In the month of June, 2012 novelist RD Wilison was approached by Srimanthudu producers for making a film on the basis of his novel and an advance amount was also given. Later, Wilison alleged that Siva claimed himself to be the story writer, director and also responsible for screenplay. A committee formed after the complaint was filed before the Telugu Cine Writers’ Association also reported that the movie was copied from the Novel penned by Wilison. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement