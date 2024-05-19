Advertisement

Jr NTR is all set for his upcoming film Devara after SS Rajamouli's epic action-saga RRR. The actor appeared in a never-seen-before avatar from the film as the first music video released. In the high-octane track composed by Leo fame Anirudh Ravichander, Jr NTR is showcased in intense action mode.

Fear song from Devara out

The song opens with Jr NTR, portraying Devara, sitting near the seashore, gazing at the blood-drenched water. It then cuts to him slaughtering a mob with a sword as they attempt to kill him. The video also features wirework action sequences where Devara jumps onto a ship unarmed and battles the goons. The music video hints at a crime and smuggling racket near the Red Sea, forming the narrative of the film.

In addition to Jr NTR, Devara stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Bhaira and Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu debut as Thangam opposite Jr NTR. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in pivotal roles. Devara is co-produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Devara | Image: YouTube

What more do we know about Devara?

The first part of Devara will hit the big screens on October 10. As per media reports, Jr NTR will be playing a dual role in the film. He will play both father and son in Devara. Only a part of Jr NTR's son will be shown in the first installment of the film, the remaining will be showcased in the sequel. The film marks NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage, which earned a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics alike.

