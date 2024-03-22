×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Devara In Goa: Makers Share A Glimpse Of Jr NTR From Sets Of Koratala Siva's Film

Jr NTR is currently in Goa shooting for Koratala Siva's Devara. The film will hit the theaters on October 10.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR
Jr NTR | Image:Devara/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Devara has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The Koratala Siva directorial film will mark the acting comeback of Jr NTR after the highest-grossing 2022 film RRR. Currently, the team is in Goa for the film's shoot. On March 22, the makers of the film shared a glimpse of the star from the sets of Devara.

Jr NTR's photo from Devara sets goes viral

On Friday, the official X handle of the film Devara shared a photo of Jr NTR in his Devara look. This was from the sets of the film in Goa where the team is currently shooting at. Man of Masses NTR Jr can be seen showcasing his signature style, donning a checkered shirt and dhoti, adorned with a bead necklace, standing in a grand fair setup. Sharing the photo, the handle captioned, "Making waves in Goa!! #Devara”

Earlier today, a video of the actor from Goa sets also leaked online.

What do we know about Devara?

The magnum opus marks the second big collaboration between the RRR star and filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will release in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:28 IST

