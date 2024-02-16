English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Devara Part 1: Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Postponed, Release Date Announced With New Poster

On Friday, the makers of Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara Part 1 revealed the release date of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara
A new poster of Devara | Image:Jr NTR/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Friday, the makers of Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara Part 1 revealed the release date of the film. The makers unveiled a new poster of actor Jr NTR along with a new release date. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, will now release on October 10, 2024. Previously, the Koratala Siva directorial film was scheduled for an April 5 release. 

Devara Postponed, New Release Date Unveiled

The official X handle of the film Devara, shared a new poster of actor Jr NTR from the film. The poster featured the RRR star in an intense fight sequence backed by a huge mountain adorned with signs of Lord Shiva. Sharing the post, the makers wrote, “The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24.” Check out the poster here:

The Jr NTR starrer period drama will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film, directed by Koratala Siva is produced by Kalyan Ram. The producer in his interviews has claimed that the Jr NTR starrer film will be bigger than the popular British series Game Of Thrones in terms of VFX. He has also promised a unique underwater scene, something never seen before in Indian cinema.

What more do we know about Devara Part 1?

The film, starring Jr NTR, is directed by Koratala Siva. The period drama will unfold in two parts. Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be presenting the film. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film’s BGM song titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ was recently unveiled along with a teaser video of the film.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

10 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo