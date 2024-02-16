Advertisement

On Friday, the makers of Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara Part 1 revealed the release date of the film. The makers unveiled a new poster of actor Jr NTR along with a new release date. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, will now release on October 10, 2024. Previously, the Koratala Siva directorial film was scheduled for an April 5 release.

Devara Postponed, New Release Date Unveiled

The official X handle of the film Devara, shared a new poster of actor Jr NTR from the film. The poster featured the RRR star in an intense fight sequence backed by a huge mountain adorned with signs of Lord Shiva. Sharing the post, the makers wrote, “The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24.” Check out the poster here:

The Jr NTR starrer period drama will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film, directed by Koratala Siva is produced by Kalyan Ram. The producer in his interviews has claimed that the Jr NTR starrer film will be bigger than the popular British series Game Of Thrones in terms of VFX. He has also promised a unique underwater scene, something never seen before in Indian cinema.

What more do we know about Devara Part 1?

The film, starring Jr NTR, is directed by Koratala Siva. The period drama will unfold in two parts. Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be presenting the film. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film’s BGM song titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ was recently unveiled along with a teaser video of the film.