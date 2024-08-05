sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:50 IST, August 5th 2024

Devara Second Single: Janhvi-Jr NTR Trolled For Lack Of Chemistry, Anirudh Accused Of Copying Tune

The track has received mixed reviews from the audiences, some even trolling the song & comparing it with the Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara second single Dheere Dheere poster
Devara second single Dheere Dheere poster | Image: NTR Arts/X
