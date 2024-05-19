Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Bobby Kolli had joined hands for an intense action drama. The movie has been tentatively titled NBK 109. As per media reports, the film will clash with Jr NTR's Devara in theatres. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

When will NBK 109 release in theatres?

As per 123Telugu, the makers are planning to release NBK 109 on October 10 this year. It things go as planned, the film will clash with Devara as the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on the same day. Meanwhile, the cast of NBK 109 includes Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Shine Tom Chacko and Chandini Chowdary, among others in prominent roles.

A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab

Check out the teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK109

The video opens up with the whole village set on fire and that's when Nandamuri enters the frame in his swanky ride, while in the background we can hear, "When a Lion comes to attack a group of jackals, it is not called War, it is called Hunting.” He can be seen getting out of the car with a suitcase which has weapons and a bottle of Saruku or alcohol. He first drinks the Saruku and then starts fighting with what seems to be his enemies.

Meanwhile, the film marks the first collaboration between Balakrishna and director KS Ravindra. NBK109 has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this mammoth project. The makers are yet to unveil the plot and release date of the film. Meanwhile, NBK is currently on a success streak with back-to-back hit films - Akhanda (2021), Veera Simha Reddy (2023) and Bhagavanth Kesari (2023).