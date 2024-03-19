×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Did SS Rajamouli Confirm Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer RRR Sequel? Director Says 'I Have Ideas'

While SS Rajamouli confirmed that he has ideas for RRR sequel, he refrained from divulging further details about it at an event in Japan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2 | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
SS Rajamouli, the most recognized commercial filmmaker in Indian cinema, recently went Japan as part of RRR's post-release promotional activities. Speaking at the event, the filmmaker dropped subtle hints at the potential sequel to his global hit. While Rajamouli confirmed that the idea is in development stage, he added that he cannot divulge any other information about the project at this time.

RRR sequel in works? 

The video from the event that surfaced online on Tuesday, March 19, Rajamouli can be heard talking about RRR 2. During the Q&A session, one of the audience member asked the filmmaker about the sequel of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer. He replied, “I have ideas but I can't share with you at this point of time.” 

 

While this more or less confirms a sequel, a movie featuring the original stars seems far fetched as Rajamouli is expected to be busy with his upcoming flick SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu for the coming few years.

By 2027, Ram Charan and NTR will undoubtedly be preoccupied with their respective ventures and would be organizing their lineups accordingly. RRR sequel may seem interesting to the global audience that enjoyed the first part, but keeping everything in mind, Tarak, Charan, and Rajamouli reuniting for another 2-3 years is not really feasible. Far too many things must align exactly for that to happen, and the chances are slim.

Fans in Japan enjoy special screening of RRR

The official X handle of RRR shared a video of the audience in Japan enjoying the movie's release on its 513th day. Sharing the video they wrote, “On the 752nd day since the original theatrical release and the 513th day since the Japan theatrical release, we are witnessing the love from 6000kms away, our hometown Hyderabad, India. What else could there be? Everything coming is a blessing!! Love you audience.❤️ #RRRMovie.”

 

SS Rajamouli's RRR enjoyed prominence on global platforms and even received an Oscar award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Not just that, but the film won several awards at international film festivals and award shows. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

