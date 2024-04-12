Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda's latest outing Family Star was billed as a project that would revive the actor's image as a blockbuster hero after he delivered two back-to-back flops Kushi and Liger. But Family Star met with the same underwhelming response at the box office that the actor's last two outings received.

Subsequently, the actor became the subject of massive internet trolling, with many blaming him for Mrunal Thakur's first Telugu flop. Amid this, reports were doing the rounds that the actor had filed a cyber complaint against the trolls.

When asked, here's how Vijay responded.

Vijay Deverakonda addresses reports about filing a cyber complaint against trolls

A scribe, Haricharan Pudipeddi, took to his X handle and shared a screengrab of his conversation with Vijay Deverakonda, in which he had asked the actor the truth about the complaint. Pudipeddi shared a screenshot with Vijay of an article which claimed that he had filed a police complaint against trolls of Family Star and asked, "Any truth in this?" To this, the actor simply replied, "Nope". When the reporter further asked, if it was an old picture, Vijay agreed and said, "COVID times".

(A screengrab of the post | Image: X)

Earlier, a photo went viral on the internet featuring Vijay posing with the cops with a document. The caption claimed that the actor's team had filed a complaint on the actor's behalf against those who were trolling Family Star. The post read, "Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake IDs and users and assured due course. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar".

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured… pic.twitter.com/wQH8JxiS0G — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 7, 2024

How much has Family Star earned at the box office so far?

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the film failed to attract audiences to the theatres and could only manage to earn ₹16 crore at the domestic box office in the first five days. The film opened at ₹5.75 crore, and since then, there has been a decline in the numbers. Family Star minted a total of ₹11.95 crore on the first weekend.