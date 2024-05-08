Did You Know THIS Allu Arjun Film Was First Offered To Prabhas

Advertisement

Allu Arjun, Sukumar and producer Dil Raju came together to celebrate 20 years of the iconic movie Arya. During the celebration of the movie, the producer recalled first narrating the script to Ravi Teja and Prabhas before signing the Pushpa actor on board. Arya served as a breakthrough for Allu Arjun, who rose to commercial acclaim after the film’s release.

On May 7, the makers of Arya celebrated 20 years of the film’s release in Hyderabad. Talking about the film that served as a milestone for Allu Arjun and Sukumar, who made his directorial debut with the movie, the producer Dil Raju recalled taking the script to Ravi Teja and him liking the movie. Arya ran for over 125 days in theatres and is regarded as a cult classic now.

Talking about the same, the producer shared, “Initially, we took Sukumar's script to Ravi Teja and he liked it. Then, we went to Prabhas, but he was busy with two other films at that time. It was around the same time that we arranged a special screening of Dil at Prasad Labs. There, we were talking about Arya. Interestingly, Allu Arjun arrived there, and I thought he would be the perfect choice for the film.”

Sukumar shares he was sceptical of casting Prabhas in Arya

At the same event, Sukumar shared that even though he went with Arya's script to Prabhas, he was unsure of his casting in the movie. He shared, “I took Dil Raju's suggestion and narrated the story to Prabhas. But, I wasn't sure if he would fit the role. Even Prabhas felt the same. But, when I saw Bunny [Allu Arjun] at the screening of 'Dil', I was in awe of his body language and persona.” He added that before Arya, Allu Arjun, who was just one film old in the industry, was offered more than 70 scripts. He shared, “Before Arya, Bunny said he heard about 71 scripts but wasn't impressed with them. Then, I narrated Arya's first half to him, and he was so happy after the narration.”

Sukumar and Allu Arjun have given hit films like Arya, Arya 2. The actor-director duo collaborated on one of the most hit movies of all time- Pushpa: The Rise. A sequel to the film Pushpa: The Rule will be released on Independence Day this year.