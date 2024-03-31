×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Dil Raju Reveals Dates, Details About Family Star's Hindi, Malayalam Release

Dil Raju addressed the public at an event and shed light on the plans he has for Family Star's grand release. The film features Vijay and Mrunal Thakur.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Family Star
A still from Family Star trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The cast and crew of Family Star are currently on a promotional spree for their film in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media at a press meet in Chennai, Dil Raju revealed the film's release plans. Vijay Deverakonda was also in attendance at the event.

Dil Raju shares details about Family Star?

Dil Raju addressed the public at the event and shed light on the plans he has for Family Star's grand release. He said, "We are releasing the film in 250 theatres in Tamil Nadu. It’s a clean family entertainer. Youth, mass, family, kids, everyone will enjoy this film." The producer also stated that the film's final runtime is 2 hours and 40 minutes, and that Family Star received a U/A certificate due to a few action scenes.

 

Family Star still | Image: YouTube 

 

Family Star will take you on a roller-coaster ride

In the trailer, Vijay is featured as a hardworking architect who enjoys his life to the fullest. Then enters Mrunal, who falls in love with him at first sight and then begins the chase. At first, he is reluctant for her to be part of his life or family but eventually falls in love with her. However, things start falling apart as he attracts some enemies seemingly because of Mrunal.

 

 

Seeing the trailer one can say that it is a mix of all, emotions, drama, action, and love - a complete family entertainer. It showcases the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in supporting roles. Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages on April 5.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 12:40 IST

