Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Disha Patani Joins Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Shoot in Hyderabad, Drops Photo

Disha Patani joined Kalki 2898 AD shoot in Hyderabad and shared a picture after wrapping up her portions of the day. The pan-India film will release on May 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Disha Patani has been busy filming for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad. The actress, who jetted off from Mumbai to join the cast and crew of the Nag Ashwin directorial, shared a picture after wrapping up her portions for the day. Though the actress did not share a picture from the set or teased her look, the fact that the shoot is ongoing is enough to get fans excited.

File photo of Disha Patani, Prabhas | Image: Instagram 

Disha shoots a song sequence with Prabhas?

Earlier, reports suggested that Disha Patani will shooting for a romantic song opposite lead actor Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD. At the time, it was claimed that the team will jet off to Europe for the shoot. However, its still unclear whether the shoot in Hyderabad is for the same song or for other sequences involving the two stars. While some details of Prabhas' character in the sci-fi film have been revealed, that of Disha have been completely under wraps. 

Disha Patani Instagram stories | Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

In the teaser released last year at Comic Con, Disha's look in the movie was not revealed. This has added an air of mystery around her character and role in the movie.  

Kalki 2898 AD set photos leaked

Kalki 2898 AD set photos have also made their way online recently. Despite the team taking precautions to avoid leaks, some photos from the set in Hyderabad made their way on the internet. It is interesting to note that the team has gone on to huge lengths to avoid leaks, even shooting in secret locations and shifting post-production work to remote locations.

The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, will release on May 9.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

