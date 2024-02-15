Advertisement

Well-known cinematographer Senthil Kumar's wife and Yoga exponent Roohi died due to health-related issues. Roohi passed away at 2 PM on February 15. She was admitted in KIMS hospital in Secunderabad, where she suffered multiple organ failure and breathed her last.

What do we know about Roohi?

Roohi has been a celebrity Yoga instructor since 2003. She was also a team member of Bharat Thakur. Roohi had worked as a Yoga instructor to stars like Prabhas, Tamannah Bhatia, and Ileana D'Cruz among others.

What happened to Roohi's health?

Roohi, who is also known as Ruheenaaz, has been suffering from health issues for a while now. Senthil Kumar had taken a break from all his work to take care of his wife. Senthil and Roohi tied the knot in 2009.

The Yoga trainer's final rites will be reportedly held at 9 AM at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.