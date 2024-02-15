English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife And Celebrity Yoga Instructor Roohi Dies Due To Health Related Issues

Ruheenaaz aka Roohi passed away at 2 PM on February 15 after multiple organ failure. She was married to DOP Senthil Kumar since 2009.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Senthil Kumar
Senthil Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Well-known cinematographer Senthil Kumar's wife and Yoga exponent Roohi died due to health-related issues. Roohi passed away at 2 PM on February 15. She was admitted in KIMS hospital in Secunderabad, where she suffered multiple organ failure and breathed her last.

What do we know about Roohi?

Roohi has been a celebrity Yoga instructor since 2003. She was also a team member of Bharat Thakur. Roohi had worked as a Yoga instructor to stars like Prabhas, Tamannah Bhatia, and Ileana D'Cruz among others.

What happened to Roohi's health?

Roohi, who is also known as Ruheenaaz, has been suffering from health issues for a while now. Senthil Kumar had taken a break from all his work to take care of his wife. Senthil and Roohi tied the knot in 2009.

The Yoga trainer's final rites will be reportedly held at 9 AM at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

an hour ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

an hour ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

6 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan loses a big title, and perhaps its way

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Passes Away Due To Health Related Issues

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treatment

    Business News30 minutes ago

  4. Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil and diesel

    Economy News30 minutes ago

  5. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo