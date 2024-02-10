English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam To Re-release On Valentine's Day For The Love Of Love

Sita Ramam starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna originally released on August 5, 2022.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam | Image:Vyjayanthi Movies/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office is all set to revisit cinemas for the love of love on Valentine's Day. The makers of the film released a new poster to make the announcement. The film originally hit theaters on August 5 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022.

What do we know about Sita Ramam re-release?

The makers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies took to their social media handle to share the news. Sharing a poster, the makers captioned the post, "This Valentine's Day, we are revisiting you all, for the love of cinema & for the love of love. Sita Ramam re-releasing this FEB 14."

Advertisement

What do we know about Sita Ramam?

Sita Ramam is a Telugu language period romantic drama film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film opened to positive critical reviews for its direction, story, screenplay and performance. The film made on a budget of ₹25 crores earned a total of ₹91.4 crores at the box office. Later, upon OTT release in multiple languages, the film gained further popularity globally.  

Synopsis of Sita Ramam

Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student sets ablaze the car of an Indian in London. Refused to apologise, Afreen is asked to return 1 Million in 1 month. Angered Afreen comes back to Pakistan to get the money from her grandfather. The late grandfather assigns a letter-delivering task to Afreen, written by Ram to Sita. Afreen sets out to find Ram and gradually unveils the story of Sita and Ram. The movie is currently available for streaming on Prime Video. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News31 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement