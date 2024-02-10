Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office is all set to revisit cinemas for the love of love on Valentine's Day. The makers of the film released a new poster to make the announcement. The film originally hit theaters on August 5 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022.

What do we know about Sita Ramam re-release?

The makers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies took to their social media handle to share the news. Sharing a poster, the makers captioned the post, "This Valentine's Day, we are revisiting you all, for the love of cinema & for the love of love. Sita Ramam re-releasing this FEB 14."

Advertisement

What do we know about Sita Ramam?

Sita Ramam is a Telugu language period romantic drama film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film opened to positive critical reviews for its direction, story, screenplay and performance. The film made on a budget of ₹25 crores earned a total of ₹91.4 crores at the box office. Later, upon OTT release in multiple languages, the film gained further popularity globally.

Synopsis of Sita Ramam

Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student sets ablaze the car of an Indian in London. Refused to apologise, Afreen is asked to return 1 Million in 1 month. Angered Afreen comes back to Pakistan to get the money from her grandfather. The late grandfather assigns a letter-delivering task to Afreen, written by Ram to Sita. Afreen sets out to find Ram and gradually unveils the story of Sita and Ram. The movie is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.