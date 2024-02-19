Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

DYK Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa Was Initially Planned As A Web Series? Sukumar Shares Details

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and will feature Rashmika Mandanna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa: The Rise
Pushpa: The Rise | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and will feature Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. However, did you know that Pushpa was initially supposed to created as a web series? Let's take a look.

Pushpa planned as a web series?

A video has gone viral on social media wherein Allu Arjun, along with Sukumar and Rashmika Mandanna, can be seen having a conversation with a journalist during a chat show. In the viral video, Sukumar revealed that Pushpa was originally planned as a web series as it consisted of a lot of characters. However, Pushpa makers later decided to go on and make a full movie to give viewers a great experience.

Fans had previously speculated that the Sukumar directed film would be titled Pushpa 3: The Roar. However, according to reports, the title that is circulating on social media is not the final or even the correct title for the third installment of Pushpa. However, now that we know it could have been a web series, Pushpa appears to be an unending franchise with multiple sequels.

What more do we know about Pushpa franchise?

The first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise,  released in 2021, at a time when people were hesitant to go to theaters due to the pandemic. However, the film was a huge success and is credited with bringing audiences back to the big screen.

Recently, Allu Arjun attended the Berlin Film Festival wherein Pushpa was screened. Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun shared his visions and goals for Indian cinema in the coming years. He also discussed his plans to franchise Pushpa and hinted at the possibility of a Pushpa 3 following the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is currently in production.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

