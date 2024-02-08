DYK Nagarjuna 'Stalked' Mani Ratnam For A Month, Convinced Him To Direct His Only Telugu Film

Advertisement

Nagarjuna, whose latest film Naa Saami Ranga is set to release tomorrow, is one of the biggest Telugu film stars in the last couple of decades. The actor, who made his debut in the mid 80s, often championed unconventional cinema by mainstream Telugu cinema standards, and even encouraged many young filmmakers to experiment within the commercial realm. Everybody knows that Nagarjuna was instrumental in launching Ram Gopal Varma’s career. However, very few are aware that in the late 80s, Nagarjuna even goaded a popular Tamil filmmaker to make a Telugu movie.

A still from Geethanjali | Image: IMDb

Nagarjuna would wait outside Mani Ratnam’s house for a month

The filmmaker was Mani Ratnam, with whom Nagarjuna collaborated on the 1989 romantic drama Geethanjali, a film much against the norms of mainstream Telugu cinema. And yet, Geethanjali emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. However, Mani Ratnam never made any Telugu film again. In an interview years later, Nagarjuna recalled how he convinced Mani Ratnam to make a film with him at first place. Mani Ratnam’s relationship drama Mouna Raagam (1986) was a huge hit, and even floored Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna, who had just begun working in films, was now very keen to collaborate with the Mouna Raagam director.

A still from Mouna Raagam | Image: IMDb

Nagarjuna recalled, “I used to wait outside Mani Ratnam’s house every morning when the director would go on his daily walk to exchange conversations.” Nagarjuna reportedly did this for an entire month, running into the director and requesting him to make a Telugu film with him. So after the initial reluctance, Mani Ratnam agreed to do the project. Together, the two finalised a concept about a dying young man who falls in love with a bright, playful young man in his last days.

Geethanjali was remade as Yaad Rakhegi Duniya

Geethanjali, with its blend of light-heartedness and sentiment, won the audience over. It won many popular awards that year. The film was even remade in 1992 as Yaad Rakhegi Duniya, which unfortunately did not enjoy commercial success.

A still from Yaad Rakhegi Duniya | Image: IMDb

More interestingly, despite the massive success of Geethanjali, Mani Ratnam never ventured into Telugu cinema again. The only time he could be convinced into stepping out of his industry was because of Nagarjuna.