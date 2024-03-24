×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Emraan Hashmi Look As Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG Revealed, Film Likely To Be Postponed

Pawan Kalyan has a strong lineup of projects ahead of him, OG being the first up for release. Fans of the actor however, are not happy with the latest update.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pawan Kalyan has for long now been shuffling between his mounting professional commitments as well as political responsibilities. While most of the actor's projects had been put on hold as the actor and politician tended to the latter, the ball is now rolling once again when it comes to his long list of projects, awaiting their completion and subsequent release. Amid this, speculations now suggest that the actor's film, OG, may stand delayed.

Pawan Kalyan in OG poster | Image: DVV Movies/X

Has Pawan Kalyan's OG been delayed?


For the unversed, actor Emraan Hashmi - last seen in web series Showtime - will be marking his Telugu debut with OG. In honour of the actor turning 45 on March 24, the makers of the film released his first official look. Emraan will be essaying the role of Omi Bhau, a notable figure from the Mumbai underworld. 


While the poster was rather well received, a certain detail - rather a certain missing detail - has left a section of Pawan Kalyan's fans upset. While previous posters and look unveilings from the film carried the release date of September 27, Emraan Hashmi's birthday poster conspicuously had the date missing. 

As per a 123Telugu report, the film is now reportedly being considered for a December 2024 release. Incidentally, the September 27 date was also special to fans as Pawan Kalyan's hit film Atharintiki Daaredi had also released on the same date, back in 2013. An official update on the alleged delay is awaited.

Pawan Kalyan recently saw through the teaser release for Ustaad Bhagat Singh


Not just They Call Him OG, but Pawan Kalyan has a long lineup of projects gearing up for release. Right on the heels of OG, is his next, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, also starring Sreeleela. The teaser had been shared by makers on March 20.

 Besides this, the actor also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, inching towards completion. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

