Published 20:38 IST, August 8th 2024

Fahadh Faasil Poses With Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan In Unseen Behind-the-scene Pic From Vettaiyan

The makers of the upcoming film Vettaiyan starring superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan dropped a special picture to celebrate Fahadh Faasil's birthday