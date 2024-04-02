×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Family Star Actor Vijay Deverakonda Confesses Getting 'Paid Peanuts' Until Kushi | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that as an outsider in the film industry, he always focused on honing one's craft rather than getting a fat paycheck.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kushi poster
Kushi poster | Image:Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda
  • 2 min read
At a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda made a shocking revelation and disclosed that he was being paid less until he worked with Samantha. The Liger star confessed that his remuneration increased after featuring in Kushi and before that he was getting "paid peanuts." Vijay also mentioned that as an outsider in the film industry, he always focused on honing one's craft rather than getting a fat paycheck.

Vijay talks about his remuneration during Family Star event

A video of Vijay Deverakonda is going viral on social media wherein he is talking about getting paid well as per the market standard. He said, "I started to see little money only recently, around Kushi. As an outsider, one shouldn’t think about money at first. One should worry about cementing his style, and performances; my work in the films should speak first. Outside, a lot is said about how much I am earning and all that. I earned peanuts till 'Kushi'. Only after that film, I started taking my market price."

When someone asked Vijay about his market price, producer Dil Raju stated, "He discussed with the producer and said whatever will make all of us profitable will be the market price. As he had discussed all this with us, we are collaborating on two more projects."

Family Star will take you on a roller-coaster ride

In the trailer, Vijay featured as a hardworking architect who enjoys his life to the fullest. Then enters Mrunal, who falls in love with him and then begins the chase. At first, he is reluctant for her to be part of his life or family but eventually falls in love with her. However, things start falling apart as he attracts some enemies seemingly because of Mrunal.

Seeing the trailer one can say that it is a mix of all, emotions, drama, action, and love - a complete family entertainer. It showcases the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in supporting roles. Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages on April 5.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:05 IST

