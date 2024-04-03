×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Family Star Actor Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Why He Says NO To Horror Films

Family Star actor Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed he's open to working with any genre except horror. He further cited the reason for the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his film titled Family Star. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Vijay revealed that he is not open to working in horror films. He further shared that he does not enjoy watching horror films, which is why he would never feature in one.

Vijay is not open to doing horror films

As quoted by Gulte, Vijay Deverakonda is open to working with any genre except horror. He said, "I am open to working with any director and any genre, EXCEPT HORROR, WHICH I DO NOT ENJOY WATCHING. I want to do films that will be watched by a LARGE SECTION of the audience."

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur | Image: X

 

Dil Raju shares details about Family Star?

Dil Raju addressed the public at the event and shed light on the plans he has for Family Star's grand release. He said, "We are releasing the film in 250 theatres in Tamil Nadu. It’s a clean family entertainer. Youth, mass, family, kids, everyone will enjoy this film." The producer also stated that the film's final runtime is 2 hours and 40 minutes, and that Family Star received a U/A certificate due to a few action scenes.

Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda file photo | Image: X

 

Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in supporting roles. Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages on April 5. With cinematography by KU Mohanan and music composed by Gopi Sundar, Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT rights to Family Star. The streaming is expected to commence in the first week of May 2024.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

7 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

10 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

12 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

13 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

16 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

18 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

21 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

23 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

30 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

33 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

34 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

36 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

37 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo