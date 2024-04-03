Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his film titled Family Star. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Vijay revealed that he is not open to working in horror films. He further shared that he does not enjoy watching horror films, which is why he would never feature in one.

As quoted by Gulte, Vijay Deverakonda is open to working with any genre except horror. He said, "I am open to working with any director and any genre, EXCEPT HORROR, WHICH I DO NOT ENJOY WATCHING. I want to do films that will be watched by a LARGE SECTION of the audience."

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur | Image: X

Dil Raju shares details about Family Star?

Dil Raju addressed the public at the event and shed light on the plans he has for Family Star's grand release. He said, "We are releasing the film in 250 theatres in Tamil Nadu. It’s a clean family entertainer. Youth, mass, family, kids, everyone will enjoy this film." The producer also stated that the film's final runtime is 2 hours and 40 minutes, and that Family Star received a U/A certificate due to a few action scenes.

Vijay Deverakonda file photo | Image: X

Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in supporting roles. Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages on April 5. With cinematography by KU Mohanan and music composed by Gopi Sundar, Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT rights to Family Star. The streaming is expected to commence in the first week of May 2024.

