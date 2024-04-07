Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:12 IST
Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay-Mrunal Starrer Witnesses A Major Drop, Mints ₹4 Crore
Parasuram's directorial Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, earned mixed reviews from the audience on social media.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star debuted on big screens on April 5. The film opened to a lukewarm start at ₹5.75 crore at the domestic box office, as per a report in Sacnilk. However, on Saturday Parasuram's directorial witnessed a drop in collection.
Family star box office collection day 2
The romantic family drama has minted ₹4 crore on the second day of the release, per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk. This has taken the total collection of Family Star to ₹9.75 crore. It is expected that the film might see a spike in the collection on Sunday. Family Star had an overall 28.62 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with a maximum in Karimnagar - at 57.50 percent. It was followed by 43.50 percent occupancy in Warangal and 40 percent in Mahbubnagar.
Netizens' reaction to Family Star
The film has left social media users divided on X. While a section of the internet is hailing the performance of the actors in the film, others are calling it another "flop" in Vijay's career trajectory. Calling the film flop, a user wrote in Telugu which we loosely translated into English, "It's not a Family Star but a flop star. I dozzed off while watching the film."
Another user gave a detailed review of Family Star and shared that except for a few engaging moments, the film fell flat. "Except for a few engaging moments here and there, the film fails to deliver the required impact. The storyline is simple, and the screenplay looked artificial for most of the parts. #MrunalThakur and #VijayDeverakonda tried their best to excel, but their characters did not have much strength. The music also does not add any value to the film," read the review.
In the heap of negative reviews, some positive reviews were hailing the actor's performance in the movie, especially the action sequence. A user wrote, "As usual VD's alone fight with the media and negative reviewers every fucking time #TheFamilyStar #VijayDevarakonda."
Advertisement
Published April 7th, 2024 at 08:12 IST