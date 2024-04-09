Advertisement

Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has been witnessing a major downfall in collection at the box office. The film opened at ₹5.75 crore and since then there has been a decline in the numbers, minting ₹11.95 crore on the first weekend. Owing to this, the film failed to pass the Monday test.

Family Star box office collection day 4

Helmed by Parasuram, the film witnessed a major downfall in numbers earning ₹1.25 crore on Monday, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the fourth-day collection, the total now stands at ₹13.55 crore. Family Star had an overall 16.44 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday with maximum occupancy during afternoon shows - 17.95 per cent.

(A poster of Family Star | Image: Instagram)

Seeing the numbers, we can say Vijay Deverakonda starrer has fallen short of his last two releases Kushi (₹2.15 crore) and Liger (₹1.5 crore).

Advertisement

The film shows the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues.

(A poster of Family Star | Image: Instagram)

Stop publishing reviews for three days: Dil Raju

Speaking to TV9, Dil Raju said, "In Kerala, a court has directed to stop publishing reviews for three days after a film’s release. Something like this should be enforced here too for the betterment of our industry. We made a good movie, please come to the theatre and watch it. If you like it, tell it to others. You didn’t like the movie, that’s your opinion. But, don’t force your opinion on audiences.” He added that the family audience has appreciated Family Star and given good feedback. The movie has reached its intended audience.'

(A file photo of Dil Raju | Image: Instagram)

Dil Raju went on to share that producers are the first who are affected by the negative reviews. If this trend continues and damages pile on, there will be fewer people willing to produce.