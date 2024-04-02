Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Family Star. Ahead of the release, they are busy promoting their film across the country and keeping their fans hooked by releasing the trailer, posters and most recently the first song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa. A video is going viral on the internet from the song launch, where they can be seen dancing to the tunes of the film's first song.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur dance to the beats of Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa

In the video shared by a fan on X, Vijay and Mrunal are dressed in traditional ensembles. Vijay can be seen in an off-white kurta paired with a dhoti, while Mrunal dons a matching salwar suit. They can be seen dancing together, offering a glimpse of their crackling chemistry.

These two dancing has become our favorite genre 😍😍



Have you watched the #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa VIDEO SONG from #TheFamilyStar yet? 💓#VijayDeverakonda #MrunalThakur

For the unversed, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa is receiving flak from the audience for showing extravagant wedding decor for a middle-class family.

Vijay Deverakonda on Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa controversy

During one of the promotional events, the actor was asked about the song receiving criticism. To this, he said, "I don’t understand, are people genuinely confused or are they just looking to troll us?” He added that the decor included because the song is part of a dream sequence and we have all grown up seeing lavish dream sequences in films. "No one here is stupid enough to make a film where a hero asks the heroine to pay money for petrol (referring to a dialogue in the trailer) but has a lavish wedding,” he added.

What else do we know about Family Star?

Helmed by Parasuram, the film is based on the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan (played by Vijay), who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 5.