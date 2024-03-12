Advertisement

Gaami starring Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary and Abhinaya, earned positive reviews from critics and audiences owing to unique concepts, technical values and actors' performance. The film, which was in the making for five years, debuted on big screens on March 8 and in just three days the movie minted a milestone collection, becoming the highest career-wide opening for Vishwak. However, did the movie pass the Monday test, let's find out below.

Gaami box office collection day 4

Helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film focuses on an Aghora, played by Vishwak, who goes on an adventure into the Himalayas to find a cure for his touch starvation. The film opened at ₹4 crore but witnessed a dip over the weekend. The film failed to pass the Monday test and minted ₹0.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. In four days, the movie earned ₹10 crore.

(A poster of Gaami | Image: Instagram)

(A poster of Gaami | Image: Instagram)

Gaami had an overall 15.52 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, March 11, with maximum occupancy at night shows - 16.39 per cent. Warangal and Chennai had the highest occupancy for Gaami.

Advertisement

(A still from Gaami | Image: YouTube)

(A still from Gaami | Image: YouTube)

What is the plotline of Gaami?

Marking the debut directorial of Vidyadhar Kagita, the movie chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar (played by Vishwak) - a wounded and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the Maali leaves, which cure his rare condition, touch starvation, and the inability to experience any human touch. They only blossom every 36 years on the Dronagiri mountain deep in the Himalayas. He must complete this journey in a stipulated time or he must wait another 36 years to find the leaves again.

Advertisement

(A still from Gaami | Image: Instagram)

(A still from Gaami | Image: Instagram)

The film features Harika Pedda, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh and Mohammad Samad in primary roles.