Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami has been in the news after the makers announced the release date of the film. The hype around the film is because it will be releasing after five years since it was announced. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser offering a glimpse of what the audience can expect from the film.

A look at the Gaami teaser

The teaser opens with a man opening up an ancient mam, while in the background we can hear a voiceover, "This is the solution to your problem". It was followed by a scene where young boys are bathing in a freezing temperature. Chandini Chowdary, M G Abhinaya, and other pivotal characters were introduced one after the other.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Towards the end, Vishwak appears as an Aghora named Shankar. He then asks, "Do you think I can overcome all this and achieve the impossible?" The teaser concludes with Vishwak and Chandini walking across the snow-capped Himalayan mountains.

The teaser revealed that the trailer of Gaami will release on February 29.

More about Gaami

The film chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar- a wounded, reluctant, and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the cure for his very rare condition- an inability to experience any human touch. But this adventure for cure would be fulfilled, only when he can confront and conquer his destiny that becomes intertwined with two other characters. Helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film is being produced by Karthik Sabareesh under the banner UV Creations.

Earlier, during the poster launch of the film, Sen revealed the reason behind the project delay and said that as she worked on the project, he realised that time is this' film's "biggest investment".